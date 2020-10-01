RST celebrates inaugural flight to Denver, offers new direct option

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Up, up and away! The Rochester International Airport is now offering another direct flight route for passengers.

Starting Oct. 1 you can grab a flight to Denver International Airport from RST. Executive director John Reed says it’s been a process a long time in the making saying it’s been years of working with airline partners to launch.

Thursday afternoon a ribbon cutting was held to welcome passengers as the first flight took off and water cannons were on site as well to celebrate.

This will be a nonstop United Express flight operated by Skywest Airlines between Denver and RST.

It will operate daily leaving RST at 11:15AM and arriving by 12:30PM at Denver International.

Reed says this flight will not only be good for passengers but the economy as well.

He explained, “I think that direct access will draw more customers here, not only the patients and people from our community going to the west, but people coming back and forth. One stop and you're here.”

If you’re interested in booking a flight you can got to united.com or by call United Airlines reservations at 800.UNITED.1 (800.846.8331).