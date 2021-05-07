RST breaks ground on phase one of runway improvement project

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester International Airport breaks ground on phase one of its runway improvement project.

RST is the second busiest airport in Minnesota. This runway project is a multi-year, multi-phase project to replace runway 2/20, which airport stakeholders say has reached the end of its useful life.

The total cost of the project is 79.2 million dollars all provided by federal, state, and local funding.

Each year RST provides 1,600 jobs and generates 190 million in annual economic activity.

The airport held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday afternoon to celebrate this step forward for the airport.

US Senator Amy Klobuchar says the pandemic took a toll on the aviation industry and airports across the country.

“With this project and the work that's being done to show out the economy and the work that's being done on the vaccine, we are looking toward the future. And we are looking over this pandemic to what's ahead,” says Klobuchar.

Senator Carla Nelson, playing a key role in receiving the funding, also spoke at the ceremony.

“Aviation is an economic asset in any community. It's particularly an economic asset in this community. And there can never be a time where it is more important than it is right now,” Nelson says.

Phase one of the six-year project will last through the fall pausing construction during the winter months. Phase 2 will resume next year.