RST adds non-stop flight to Denver

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester International Airport announced Monday it will offer a non-stop flight to Denver via United Airlines.

It will be offered beginning Oct. 1.

The daily route will be flown onboard a 50-seat CRJ200 aircraft. The tenatative flight schedule will be as follows:

Departing Rochester daily at 11:15 am to arrive in Denver at 12:30 pm, the departing Denver at 1:50 pm to arrive in Rochester at 4:50 pm.

“We are thrilled United will be offering Denver as a new hub option,” says John Reed, RST’s executive director. “Airlines and airports have measures in place to offer safe travel for those with essential travel needs at this time. This flight will provide critical access for inbound patient travelers now and for our local market as they return to travel when ready.”

The Denver hub provides one-stop access to 37 new cities from Rochester.

“We are looking forward to the start of our new United Express flights in Rochester and know our passengers can fly with confidence thanks to the additional measures being taken on every flight,” says Greg Atkin, SkyWest’s managing director of Market Development. “From enhanced cleaning, mandatory face coverings and customer self-assessments with check-in, we remain committed to the health and safety of all onboard our aircraft.”