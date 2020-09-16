RST Prepares For Future Fire Emergencies

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Don't be alarmed if you see smoke rising from the runway at Rochester International Airport.

RST is conducting live fire training throughout this week.

Airport officials say it's a helpful way to get firefighters some hands-on experience.

It also serves to better prepare first responders in case an emergency ever did happen at the airport.

"Those that have been here 20, 15 years, they've done this in the past themselves," said Tiana O'Connor, Marketing and Communications Manager of RST. "And those that are just on board as new staff, it's their first experience of being able to really get into the aircraft firefighting training."

The F.A.A. does require airports to complete this type of training yearly, but officials say next year they'll be conducting an expanded version of the drill.