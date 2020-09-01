RST Airport Awarded Millions in Federal Funding

ROCHESTER, Minn. - RST is flying high after an announcement from the F.A.A. this morning.

The federal agency is sending roughly $9.2 million to Rochester International Airport, which will be used to make improvements.

Officials say the vast majority of that money will go toward making repairs to one specific rundown runway.

"Runway 220, it's 30-plus years old," said John Reed, Executive Director of Rochester International Airport. "It's really at the end of its useful life."

While these funds from the F.A.A. will help get repairs off the ground, Reed says they expect the project to cost an additional $70 million.

"We've been working in concert with the Federal Aviation Administration, and our counterparts at the State of Minnesota towards a funding package for this," said Reed.

Airport officials say construction is expected to begin sometime next March.