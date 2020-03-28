RRMR teachers parading through district

ROCKFORD, Iowa - Kids have been out of school for seemingly forever now. But educators at Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock are still finding a way to stay connected.
Lead by fire trucks from all three communities in the district, teachers and staffers paraded through each town, from cars adorned with messages about missing their students, greeting and waving to parents and kids lined up along the route.
"It talks about how dedicated our people to our kids. I know they miss the kids."
RRMR Elementary Principal Makaela Hoffman got the idea for the parade from other districts doing something similar. The response was immediate.
"I sent an email out to see who's interested, not many people said no. A couple of people said 'I had something to do', but as you can see, we've got quite a few people showing up."
Since in-person classes have been suspended, students in the district are using technology-based classes. However, the entire experience has been rough for everyone.
"I check in with my teachers a couple of different times by email, by text, we've done some Zoom meetings. It's different. We didn't have much time to prepare, we didn't have much notice, and then all of a sudden we had to get kids things to learn from at home."
Hoffman says there is talk of having another parade, possibly as soon as next week.
