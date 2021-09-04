RRMR senior receiving a high honor

ROCKFORD, Iowa - Next Friday, the football field at Rudd Rockford Marble Rock High School will come alive, as the Warriors will take on Turkey Creek. It will also be homecoming night, and already, there's one senior that is a star.

RJ Arends is a hardworking kid, who is set to turn 18 this weekend. He lights up every room he enters, and even though he has Down's Syndrome, is beloved by his classmates. Nobody was surprised when he was nominated to be part of this year's homecoming court, serving as a role model for underclassmen to look up to as they go through their high school careers.

Fellow candidate Aryssa Smith loves RJ's energy.

"It's really excited to have him on court with everybody. It's alot of fun because he's really funny and energizes everybody else."

Kolton Lyman was also nominated, but is a big fan of RJ.

"He's fun. He brings out the energy in everyone and makes everyone laugh and smile."

RJ's friends and classmates expect to remain connected to their energetic schoolmate long after graduation.

"I feel like when we see him in public, he'll run up to us and hug us or something like that, talk to us. He'll remember us."

Homecoming king and queen will be named during halftime of Friday's game at Rockford. The homecoming dance is Saturday night.