RPU to offer public comment today to rate increases

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Utilities will allow the public to comment on their proposed 2022 rate increases at their board meeting today.

At the end of last month, the RPU Utility Board announced that their proposed general electric and water rate increase for 2022 will be 2.5%.

For the average residential customer, this equates to an increase of $2.29 for electricity and $0.57 for water.

The first public comment on the increase will be taken at this afternoon's 4 P.M. RPU board meeting.

"I mean just like everything, you know our costs are going up as well for maintaining infrastructure and staffing as well," said RPU Communications Coordinator Tony Benson. "So, it is a needed increase that we're proposing."

Benson said if customers feel like the increase affects their ability to budget monthly, RPU offers resources to lean on.

"Support services they may need - whether it is energy assistance resources, water assistance resources, maybe they're concerned about how much water or electricity they use in a month within their home," said Benson. "We have programs set up where they can learn about how to conserve electricity and water in their home."

Rochester community members will have another opportunity to share their comments at the RPU board meeting on October 26.