RPU reminds everyone to dig out buried fire hydrants after snowfall

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Clear it out! That's what Rochester Public Utilities is asking everyone to do if they see a fire hydrant buried in snow.

The effort is to help emergency crews gain access to hydrants in case of an incident.

The Rochester Fire Department says property owners need to clear a path about three feet wide from the hydrant to the street.

Then RPU says after you're done you can give them a call and they'll stop by to place a flag next to the hydrant to make it more visible after a snowfall.