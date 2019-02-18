Clear
RPU offers to put flags on top of hydrants to help local first responders

You can request a flag to be put on the fire hydrant on you property.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 10:22 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Rochester Public Utilities is offering to put flags on top of the fire hydrant on your property all to help our fire fighters.
All you have to do is give them a call and let them know you have cleared all of the snow off of and 3 feet around your hydrant and you’d like a flag put on it.
Holly Mulholland with the Rochester Fire Department says during an emergency situation where a hydrant is needed, having to search for then clear off a hydrant is wasting precious seconds. So, having the flags on top is helpful, but what is even better is to just keep them clear from the start. “Digging it out doesn't just mean finding the top of it, we have to dig it down far enough so that we can not only get a hose hooked in to the main port but then also safely be able to open it and flush the hydrant.">

