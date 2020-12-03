RPT to restart route 14 bus service on Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Route 14 will return to service Monday for Rochester Public Transit (RPT).

Three trips will be run during the morning and three in the afternoon. Route 14, which services southwest Rochester, was suspended in early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. RPT says ridership has increased since then and it is reviewing demand patterns and periodically reintroducing bus service.

RPT has implemented enhanced cleaning protocols and adopted special policies including passenger count limits and mandatory face coverings for passengers and operators. Fare collection is currently suspended and bus entry is via a rear door but RPT says acrylic barriers near the fare box should be in place in early 2021, allowing front door boarding and fare collection to resume.