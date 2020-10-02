RPT bus riders can expect changes to system coming soon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you like to hitch a ride on Rochester Public Transit or are thinking about do so as the weather cools down there are some changes in the works you’ll want to know about.

RPT communications coordinator Nick Lemmer says there will be shift in the way passengers board the bus coming soon.

The change comes as the transit system tests and works to install thick plexiglass barriers to protect drivers from the hundreds of riders that usually board the front of the bus.

Once those are installed fares will be restored for the first time since March and passengers will board from the front instead of the back as they do now.

Lemmer also says as we enter into brisk temperatures he’s asking the community to help spread out the demand for buses.

He explained, “They could spread out the demand time by arriving at their stop earlier, perhaps taking an earlier bus to get to work, so those peak time at about 20 minutes before the hour aren't a crush of people. The other thing folks can do is explore some of our other park and rides.”

Lemmer says the fares could be restored in about a month. It all comes down to when the barriers can be installed.

RPT also says it will continue to cap passenger capacity at 20 riders per bus during the winter months. That’s 50% of its usual ridership.