RPS wants your help in naming new elementary school

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools want your help in naming the new elementary school in northwest Rochester.

Anyone that lives, works at, or attends a school in the district may vote.

The district has three guidelines for your idea. It should be based on a name of someone who's had a positive impact on the community, a historically significant location in Rochester, or be of specific significance to the school district.

For a more detailed explanation of the guidelines, you can watch this video.

One member of the community tells KIMT News 3 this new school will be a good thing.

"Children are our greatest resource and anything that helps them is wonderful," Doug Chadwick says.

If you want to submit an idea, you can do that before midnight on November 1st.

The link to vote is here.

If you want more information about the construction progress of the school, you can find it here.