RPS updates pandemic protocols, quarantine guidance

"I think that our strategy is broadly sound, but it's a rapidly changing virus, and so our strategy needs to be rapidly and continually updated," Dr. Pekel told members of the Rochester Public School Board.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 10:33 PM
Posted By: Anthony Monzon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools is adjusting its pandemic protocols to better protect students and staff as they grapple with the pandemic.

Since the start of this school year, the district has seen 312 confirmed COVID cases among students - about 2% of its student body. 94% of infected students were unvaccinated, and 63% were elementary-level learners.

RPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel says these numbers are relatively small in the big picture, but the updates announced Tuesday will better protect students by applying lessons learned over the past few weeks.

The changes made by RPS include metrics to determine when groups need to quarantine. The district says should 15% of a classroom test positive or show symptoms of coronavirus, they would likely move to distance learning for two weeks. The same would happen if half of a grade level or school building tests positive, shows symptoms, or is already quarantined.

Interim Superintendent Pekel says district staff will look into quarantining groups if these thresholds are met, but they don't represent a definitive action point.

"The reason it's not an absolute trigger is you might have, of those 15% of the kids, 10% who are nearing the last days of a quarantine, and almost able to come back. And so it's the point at which we will look at moving a classroom, and in the last several days, we have moved several classrooms to distance learning."

The district also plans to pilot a "test to stay" style quarantine alternative at three schools later this month. Requirements to participate will include universal masking, and daily at-home testing for unvaccinated, asymptomatic students.

"We would have the at-home rapid antigen test, BinaxNOW Over the Counter, that families would give to a student who is not symptomatic, who we don't think has COVID, but who was near an identified case of COVID, to test in school. And then if they are coming back negative, they would be able to continue in instruction," said Dr. Pekel.

Additional COVID safety enhancements coming to RPS include free optional testing for all, additional staff members dedicated to coronavirus response, and a "major investment" in new air purifying systems.

"We are going to be using some of the federal funds we have from the American Rescue Plan to buy over 1000 HEPA filters, one per classroom, a couple hundred filters for media centers, cafeterias, high traffic areas, and some active pure air systems, that actually, we'd be distributing one per site, with some additional systems targeted for high traffic areas," Interim Superintendent Pekel shared.

Amid coronavirus concerns, some community members are calling for RPS to implement a vaccine mandate for district staff. Dr. Pekel says RPS doesn't have the resources to institute a verifiable vaccine requirement, though that could change if new rules are issued by the federal government.

Though RPS is ramping up many of its COVID safety measures, the district says it no longer has the means to conduct contact tracing on transportation routes operated by the company First Student. RPS will, however, work to create as much space between riders as possible, and require masking.

You can find a detailed breakdown of the changes RPS is making to its Safe and Open Schools plan by following this link.

