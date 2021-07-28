RPS to require some students to wear face masks under new guidance

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public School District is looking to follow new CDC guidance but with some exceptions.

The school board approved mask recommendations made by the district’s superintendent, Dr. Kent Pekel, Tuesday night.

The recommendation passed unanimously and it will mean many students and staff will still be required to wear masks to ensure the safety of everyone within the distinct.

The district says students 12 and older will be encouraged, but not made to wear face masks inside RPS facilities, while students ages 2-11 years old will be required to wear coverings indoors.

Chair Jean Marvin explained the reasoning behind the requirements, “If we get outbreaks, especially if the Delta variant hits, we're going to be closing classrooms, we're going to be closing schools and we do not want to do that.”

Mother of two Saritha Pochalpally says she’d rather her children return to the classroom wearing masks than the alternative.

“It’s good to be cautious by wearing masks and sending them to school rather than missing the school year or having online school so having masks is perfectly fine for us,” said Pochalpally.

Marvin says she knows not every family agrees with the decision but is hoping for their support.

She said, “We have good families, and even the ones that are ticked off at the school board they're good people, they love their kids. So, right now we're asking everybody to just abide by this ruling for the time being so we can keep everybody's kids safe.”

The district has been working closely with health officials like Mayo Clinic and Olmsted County Public Health according to Marvin to make this decision and protect the health and safety of everyone possible.

“We don't know going forward how this is going to affect kids. We do know that in this district there are at least 2,000 children who have underlying conditions and for those kids, if they get sick, it could be really dangerous,” Marvin added.

Staff and other adults will not be required to wear a mask on school grounds but will be encouraged to do so as well despite vaccination status.

According to federal mandate, anyone who rides the bus will also need to remain masked.

The district did say it wanted to get this information and guidance out ahead of the start of school for Longfellow Elementary.