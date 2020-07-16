RPS to reduce bus capacity, looks for registered rider form submissions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you have a student in the Rochester Public School District you're probably wondering what the school year will look like beginning this fall.

RPS is now giving KIMT News 3 a glimpse at what bus transportation will be like for students as the district makes changes in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The school district says on average a bus would transfer a few more than 70 students but now the Minnesota Departments of Health and Safety are recommending no more than 13 students ride at a time.

You can imagine how complicated that would make busing around 12,500 students a day. That's why executive director of communications Heather Nessler says it's important families inform the district if they're child needs to take the bus.

Nessler explained, "If you have a student in elementary and a student in middle and a student in high school - our goal is to keep them going to school on the same days. That's going to require our systems talking to each other where we have a student management system and we have a student transportation system so that's going to take some finessing."

The district says the MDH guidelines recommend students remain six feet apart as we've been consistently hearing.

RPS transportation says that means seats will be blocked off and social distancing encouraged at bus stops.

Students may also expect to have their temperatures checked before boarding the bus.

Currently the kinks of scheduling bus pick-ups and drop-offs, bus routes and even the cost of these efforts need to be determined.

However, transportation manager Jeff Kappers says the health and safety of students is the top priority.

He said, "I think we need to do whatever we can to protect staff and kids and try to keep the spread as minimal as it can be. This is tough one with no vaccine and everything so we need to do what we can."

The district was supposed to receive 19 new school buses this year but the manufacturer says that's not likely to happen due to COVID-19.

All eligible families are required to complete a registered rider form by July 27th. You can find that link by clicking here.