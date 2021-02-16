RPS to begin search for new superintendent, provides COVID-19 update

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public School Board is taking its first steps in moving forward from Superintendent Michael Munoz.

Board members voted unanimously Tuesday night to start the search for an interim superintendent, who would assume responsibilities July 1st. The district will now seek bids from recruiting firms to find an interim superintendent, who board members say could fill the role for about a year.

The board also authorized staff to seek bids to find a long-term replacement for Superintendent Munoz, though board members indicate the process might not start until after an interim superintendent is hired.

During their meeting, RPS also provided a COVID-19 update in light of new school safety recommendations from the CDC. The district says the recommendations are being evaluated, and RPS is in contact with Olmsted County Public Health and the Minnesota Department of Health.

One of the CDC's recommendations is to maintain six feet of distance between students in the classroom. Superintendent Munoz says that will likely be a challenge in some RPS schools.

"We could have classrooms where there may be 31 students, and it will be a challenge to keep that six-foot distancing between students," Munoz told board members. "We will try to maintain that distancing between the teacher and the students, but from student to student, that will be challenging in some of our classrooms."

RPS says at least 11 staff members and 28 students have tested positive for coronavirus since the beginning of February. They add 47% of eligible staff have been given an opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

RPS elementary students are set to return to in-person learning March 1st, with middle and high school students returning April 5th.