RPS testing scores lower than state average

The Rochester Public School board revealed the district has lower math and reading proficiency rates compared to the state average on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

For reading scores, Rochester averaged 51.4% proficient, while the state of Minnesota's average is 52.5%.

Math proficiency among Rochester students averages at 40.1%, compared to 44.2% statewide.

Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel said the COVID-19 pandemic lead to a loss of learning among students.

"Our students in Rochester, like the data is showing students in the rest of the county, suffered educationally during COVID. Our teachers were heroic. They did extraordinary work but you can not replace the progress we usually make," Pekel said.

Despite lower proficiency numbers, attendance rates among RPS students were higher than expected, with a .3% increase, placing the total number of students at 17,800.

