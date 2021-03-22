RPS students work together through mentorship program

ROCHESTER, Minn- Fourth and fifth-grade students attending Gage Elementary School have a bright future ahead of them. Since the beginning of the school year, John Marshall High School students through a new mentorship program, have been preparing them for their futures. The idea for the program was born during a meeting between parents and staff.

"We found that the parents wanted their children to start thinking about life after elementary school," said Gage Elementary School Site Facilitator Will Ruffin ll. "To start thinking about middle school, high school, and what life could possibly look like after that."

The teenagers are mentoring the younger kids about real-world topics such as diversity, equality, tolerance, empathy, and much more.

"I think both of us feel the most power our schools have is in our students," explained John Marshall High School Community Site Facilitator Erin Vasquez. "Anytime we can give leadership roles, that's when we could see the most powerful impact happen."

The program consists of 15 mentors from JMHS and some from Rochester Community Initiative.

"As we grow older, we tend to forget that younger people and kids as well know what's going on," Tahara Lopez an RPS mentor tells KIMT News 3. "They know what's happening in our world and it's a matter of being able to inform them about getting deeper, what's going on, and also what they think about it."

Rochester's diversity council is also partnered with it.

"It's been really amazing to do this effort," said education and equity program coordinator Rebecca Minkus. "It's unlike anything I've ever done before so it's really fantastic."

The mentorship program will run until the end of the year and both schools are hoping to grow it. The program is also planned to continue into the following school year and is funded by United Way of Olmsted County.