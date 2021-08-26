RPS students will be going to school later than normal this year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester parents, listen up! Here's your reminder that your kids will be heading back to the classroom a little later this year.

Elementary school students will now be starting their day at 9:35 in the morning and will get out at 4. Both middle and high school students will begin at 8:20 a.m. Middle schoolers will get out at 3 and high schoolers will end their day at 3:30.

The conversation around bell times for RPS students has been around for years before the school board made a final decision in January. Nick Fernholz is a dad of two elementary school boys. He said with a later start time, he'll now be able to sit down and have breakfast with his sons or make sure they're showered before school.

Fernholz said his sons ride the bus so if they happen to miss it one morning, that could be a little more tricky now. But overall, hes a fan of the new start time. "I think that will hurt us. In the old method, if they did miss the bus, I would still kind of be around on some days, so when that happened I was able to drive them to school. So, there's that," he explained. "But I view the other thing is now we can pick them up. I think that's one of the benefits is being able to pick them up."

Masks are required for all students and staff this year inside RPS buildings.