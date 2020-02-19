RPS students are learning how to do finances

ROCHESTER, Minn. - High school students will be learning how to budget, pay bills and balance their check books.

The personal finance camp takes students through different scenarios that will set them up for the real world when it comes to their finances. At the end of the one day course, participants need to make sure their budget works with their salary... just like you need to do when you're paying real bills. Think Bank will be there helping guide the students through the course with 20 volunteers showing them what resources are available. "We love to be involved because we can convey to kids that managing your finances doesn't have to be super complicated," explained Megan Malugani, the Vice President of Corporate Communications. "I think some kids are probably intimidated by it, but when they go through this camp, they're gonna realize it's okay, they can do it, they have the ability to do it."

Consumer Banker, Brett Demers, said "it's helpful to just know that you can turn your head and say 'hey, I have a question about this expense or I have a question about budgeting.' I think student loans are a very intimidating topic and not everybody knows and understands what resources are available for that. So it's just being top of mind and prepping individuals for their success really in the future."