RPS students are hosting a virtual Relay for Life auction for the American Cancer Society

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public Schools' Relay for Life chapter is hosting a virtual auction for the American Cancer Society. A lot of focus has been on COVID-19 this past year, but it's important we don't stop talking about other dangerous diseases either, like cancer.

Normally, Relay for Life is an event for people to come together and honor loved ones who have fought cancer. Students from RPS have been participating for years now. Of course, the pandemic is preventing them from doing it in person this year, participants can place a bid on a basket made by an area business.

Students, Anya Miller and Margaret Pieters said they knew they had to make it happen somehow. Anya explained her reason for supporting the cause hits close to home. "My 9th-grade year, my dad actually passed away from cancer," she explained. "So, I went to a meeting and just seeing the people there and being so fresh from having such a vivid cancer experience was just kind of nice to be around people who either had a close experience with cancer or understood cancer in some way and wanted to make a difference about it."

Margaret explained being part of the Relay for Life committee goes far beyond putting it on her resume. "Once we started working on it, I just realized this is such a cool opportunity because we're volunteers," she said. "But at the same time, we're organizing an entire event and finding businesses and getting in touch with the community. It was such a cool experience. It didn't feel like I was a high school student. It felt like I was part of something actually making a difference."

The students are also hosting a virtual 5k where you can donate a certain amount of money for every minute you run, which is a good way to get outside while also supporting a great cause. The virtual Relay for Life auction will be going on through May 9th.