RPS students are back in school!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the past several weeks, Dr. Kent Pekel has met with staff, spent time building relationships within the district and prepared for the big day.

Dr. Pekel said his first couple of months have been full of discussions around masks, disparities and critical race theory. But he explained those are all things that have pushed him out of his comfort zone, allowing him to be a better mentor and leader for the district. "For me, those things are part of the job. It's part of what we do in the case of covid to keep our schools both safe and open. But at the core of this is teaching and learning," said Dr. Pekel. "Our primary mission is to help kids succeed academically, socially, emotionally to be ready to thrive in life. So, the challenges of the moment have not taken my focus and I think our focus off those things. I want people out there to know that."

This is also the first year the district is offering RPS online school. It allows students to have the opportunity to learn from home or across the country. But if you're a parent who has some concerns with sending the kids back in the middle of a pandemic, you're not alone.

RPS recently announced the safe and open schools plan. Aside from wearing face masks inside RPS buildings this year and social distancing, the district has several plans in place to keep both the students and staff safe.

Every morning before school, all students and staff will be required to complete a health screening for any possible symptoms. The district will be working with Olmsted County Public Health, as well as Mayo Clinic to create testing and vaccine clinics in the buildings.

When it comes to quarantining if fully vaccinated students or staff test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptotic, meaning they aren't showing symptoms, they do not have to quarantine. However, if unvaccinated students or staff come within 3 feet of someone who is infected, they must quarantine.

Dr. Pekel said his goal is to be as transparent as possible with students, staff and parents. He explained it's a work in progress. "Not only are we listening to feedback, but we're also paying attention to research and we're also paying attention to data and evidence," said Dr. Pekel. "I think it's sort of just staying in it for the long haul and people understanding that you follow through on what you commit to do. If you can't follow through on something, you tell people why."

The school district is going to be closely monitoring the cases every day in each building individually and make changes accordingly.