RPS sends out survey for feedback

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Community members are going to find a survey from Rochester Public Schools in the mailbox this week.

RPS is sending out a survey for district parents and community members to share their voice on whether they'd support a proposed plan to fix overcrowded schools.

The recommended "base plan" would build an elementary school, middle school, reconstruct Bishop and Longfellow elementary schools, and improve school safety.

The total cost is $163 million. It would raise the annual taxes for residents anywhere from $35-$241.

The survey also asks about addressing safety concerns, updating school pools, buying land for future schools, and reconstructing Churchill Elementary Schools.

These additional projects would up the pricetag to about $219 million. Survey respondents have the chance to say what kind of bond referendum they would support.

Mindy Gilkey has two kids in the district and is happy she can share her view, but is skeptical it will be considered in the final decision.

"I'm wondering what they're looking for and if they're going to really listen to parents and people in the community...or if they have their own plan and they're going to do what they want," she said.

She's happy to support the district if the money is used correctly.

"If this is a go and it happens, we want to make sure our money is being put to good use, if we're going to support it and taxes go up," she said.

People are asked to complete the survey by February 22. The results will be presented at the RPS School Board meeting on March 5.