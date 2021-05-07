School board selects finalists for RPS interim superintendent opening

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public School Board has selected three finalists to fill its interim superintendent opening.

Board members will interview Dr. Kent Pekel, Dr. Christina Bemboom, and Dr. John Thein next Tuesday afternoon. The district is expected to begin contract negotiations with the board's top choice next Friday, and approve an agreement May 18th.

All interviews will be live-streamed to the public, with the first beginning at 4 P.M.

This is a developing story and will be updated.