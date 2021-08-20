RPS revisiting role of school resource officers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools is revisiting the role of school resources officers.

While the school board has already approved the district's contract with RPD to provide school resource offers next school year, their exact responsibilities are still being defined. RPS leaders want to see a more approachable, less intimidating, and equity-driven police presence on school grounds, but an update they received this week from RPD Chief Jim Franklin is drawing mixed reviews from board members.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) reviewed by the school board Tuesday outlines expectations for school resource officers, including their roles involving civic engagement, informal mentoring, and student safety as law enforcement officers. The memo also calls for SROs to wear more casual uniforms, and meet with students and staff monthly to address their concerns.

"I think what you have in front of you is a reflection of where we've come from, and that's our commitment to creating a school resource officer program that we can all be proud of, that we can see is effective, efficient, and is something that we all desire to have," Chief Franklin said.

Some school board members see the MOU as a significant improvement.

"That's one of the things that our students were telling us, is that they wanted the opportunity to talk with the police officers about what their concerns were, and make sure the people in their buildings really understood the kids in that building, so I think that's a major improvement," said Chair Jean Marvin.

Others, however, are seeking more change.

"During our last meeting about this, I made very clear that I wanted a radical reimagining of what we were going to do differently, and I just don't think that comes across here," said School Board Member Dr. Jessica Garcia. She continued, "If the intent is to be a law enforcement officer, for what reason would you need to respond to any request from the district on our property where a law is not being broken? I also see a lot of comfort in continuing to be a tertiary or reactive response system, rather than doing some of the identifying and figuring how we can do this preventatively. And I also want to just say, yes, the comments may seem harsh, and I do not want to disparage any of the work that many people have done on this, but I feel like what I know is happening behind the scenes didn't come across at all in this."

The school board ultimately approved the MOU in a 6-1 vote, feeling it's a step in the right direction that allows continued reevaluation in the months ahead. Interim Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel believes the more significant change some school board members are pushing for could be better achieved by creating a task force to define the district's long-term vision for school resource officers.