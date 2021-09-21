RPS reveals name of new NW middle school

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new middle school being built in the Med City has finally been named.

Rochester Public Schools announced Tuesday evening its under-construction building at 5501 65th St NW will be named Dakota Middle School

While the school board made the announcement, community members chose the name from a set of five finalists, themselves selected from hundreds of submissions made to the district.

RPS shares Dakota is, "a word meaning 'friend or ally' that comes from the native people who lived in this area since at least the 1600s."

Other names considered along with Dakota included Susan B. Anthony, Martin Luther King Jr., Unity, Dakota, and Woksape.