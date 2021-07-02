RPS reacts to boost in education funding provided by new state budget

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Education leaders in the Med City say a recently approved boost in funding for schools across the state comes as welcome news for Minnesota students.

As part of a two-year budget state lawmakers signed off on this week, Minnesota will invest $1.2 billion in education over the next four years. The governor's office believes the spend will ensure "students catch up on learning and succeed for years to come."

Rochester Public Schools will see a 2.45 percent jump in the amount of financial support it receives from the state, a significantly higher increase than the district thought possible, says Executive Director of Finance John Carlson.

"This gives us a little breathing room now, so if anything extra comes up, we don’t have to automatically be thinking about, 'what should we cut to make something else happen?' Carlson told KIMT. "If an unexpected need comes up after the pandemic, we will probably be able to deal with it quickly, and not have to wonder what we’re doing to fund it."

The additional resources could also go toward bolstering student mental health services, maintaining technology, and launching the district's new online school, according to Carlson. The RPS financial chief cautions, however, the increase approved in St. Paul does not ensure the district will stay in the black after next school year.

"This doesn't solve all the problems in the structural balance of a school district's budget," Carlson said. “One year of ‘better than expected’ doesn’t mean the next year after this coming year will be in as great of shape. When funding only goes up two percent, but costs generally rise three percent, we are starting from a one percent deficit in most years.”

The district makes continual budget adjustments to keep up with changing costs, Carlson says, suggesting Minnesota's education funding formula should be tied to inflation so schools can count on having the resources they need every year.