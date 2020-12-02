RPS offers free appointments with mental health professionals

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools are offering free consultations with a mental health professional for parents who are worried about their children.

If you are part of the Rochester Public School System, you can schedule a 45 minute appointment with a mental health provider.

RPS says there will be tips provided for how to help your child through the changes due to the pandemic, such as the transition to distance learning.

One mental health professional tells KIMT News 3 it's important to take a step back every once in a while.

"What we can do for children is we can schedule brain breaks throughout the day. So stepping away from the screen, even if it's to get up and walk around the house, do some stretching," says Ashleigh Dowis, MSEd., LPCC, Director of Clinical Services for Family Service Rochester.

Dowis also suggests engaging in social behaviors with children, such as having conversations during family walks.

Dowis reminds us to give you and your child some grace during this time.