RPS obtains, shares vaccination rates for students and staff

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As coronavirus cases grow across the Med City's public schools, RPS is sharing vaccination rates for students and staff.

According to data obtained by the Minnesota Immunization Information Connection, 58% of eligible RPS students have received one vaccine dose, with 53% having received two doses.

While the information is anonymized, RPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel says the district school or program with the lowest student vaccination rate has 39% of learners immunized. The highest student vaccination rate among RPS schools and programs is 75%.

As far as RPS staff, 90% have received one vaccine dose, and 88% have received both. The lowest staff vaccination rate among district schools, programs, and departments sits between 70% and 75%. The highest comes in at 95%.

Though the data is preliminary, Dr. Pekel says it will play an important role in shaping the ever-evolving coronavirus response at RPS.

"The reason that we felt this data was so important is that making decisions based upon, not the perceived or assumed vaccine status of our students and our staff, but the actual or as close to actual data as we can get is really critical in having a smart strategy going forward," the interim superintendent said.

Dr. Pekel also believes the information could be key in weighing emerging issues on the minds of community members.

"Vaccination requirements have come up. Before we might require people to do something like that, which obviously would come before the board, we want to know what our actual rates are."

The district's vaccination rates are higher than Olmsted County's overall vaccination rates, which top most communities in the country, Dr. Pekel points out. RPS says a detailed breakdown of the data will be released Thursday.