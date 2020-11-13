Clear
RPS moves to full-time distance learning, families scramble to adjust

Posted: Nov 13, 2020 4:24 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester’s students will be learning from home for the next couple of months as Rochester Public Schools announced its shifting to full-time distance learning.

The move comes as Olmsted County’s COVID-19 case count continues to skyrocket.

Families are being notified by the district that all students will be learning from home starting on Wednesday.

The district says there won’t be any in-person class next Monday and Tuesday to allow for teachers and families to adjust and make plans.

However, the announcement has left parents who aren’t able to work from home scrambling to figure out what to do.

Parent of two Nick Fernholz explained, “From a parent's perspective, I understand, but I feel the turnaround, and I know we're in a pandemic, it seems like it's a little too fast. I think parents needed more time to adjust to this.”

Fernholz says he’s thankful he can work from home but added after talking to other parents in his neighborhood they wish they’d been provided more resources to deal with the quick transition.

He said, "There might be some extra kids at my house on Monday because people are trying to work out plans and everything. My one takeaway is I understand we have to act fast on these things but even a couple more days would have given parents a lot more time to prepare for this.

Principal Michael Munoz says the district didn’t come to this decision lightly.

Munoz explained, “This is not ideal and not what we wanted to do but in reality it's the safest decision that we need to make based on our county data.”

Munoz says the district is required by the Minnesota Department of Health to shift to distance learning once the county reaches 50 positive cases per 10,000 residents.

“Last week we had 40 positive cases that directly impacted our school system,” he said. “We even had, there were a couple of schools that due to not having enough staff either those who were positive or out quarantined, we did have to move those two schools to distance learning because we didn't have enough staff.”

Right now the district says distance learning will remain in effect through January 8. If the numbers improve the district could change the learning model sooner, especially if there’s an effective vaccine in the coming months.

“Knowing that there is some light there brings some hope to all our minds and we'll continue to use our data to make decisions but it just feels better now knowing that there's potentially going to be that vaccine in the springtime,” said Munoz.

The district is also working to ensure all students have access to the technology they need for successful distance learning.

He added, “We've also been working on providing wi-fi. We purchased a lot of hot spots and have given them to families. We've partnered with the county to provide some wi-fi access to some neighborhoods and will continue to look at ways to make sure that not only they have a device but we want to make sure they have that wi-fi access. “

The district was able to purchase laptops for all teachers and is expecting to get student devices in by the end of the month.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 201795

Reported Deaths: 2849
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin465551033
Ramsey19535423
Anoka14363185
Dakota14114156
Washington939584
Stearns902768
Scott517847
St. Louis503679
Wright443825
Olmsted439530
Clay349048
Sherburne346130
Blue Earth27518
Nobles269224
Carver26269
Kandiyohi24228
Rice241120
Crow Wing210023
Chisago20152
Winona188221
Benton180526
Mower171321
Otter Tail163111
Polk155915
Douglas142114
Lyon14016
Beltrami139813
Todd129510
Morrison125914
Itasca122218
Becker11214
Isanti108010
McLeod10805
Steele10565
Goodhue103718
Nicollet102720
Waseca102610
Carlton10138
Freeborn9445
Mille Lacs93422
Le Sueur9047
Pine8384
Cass7948
Martin74919
Hubbard70212
Brown6685
Watonwan6354
Meeker6255
Roseau6251
Chippewa6106
Wabasha5872
Dodge5190
Pipestone48517
Wadena4726
Rock4639
Redwood45414
Renville43314
Cottonwood4320
Yellow Medicine4248
Houston4122
Aitkin3969
Sibley3953
Fillmore3920
Murray3883
Kanabec38011
Swift3523
Faribault3340
Pennington3312
Unassigned32756
Pope3020
Jackson2961
Stevens2881
Marshall2815
Clearwater2722
Lincoln2421
Koochiching2385
Norman2325
Wilkin2274
Big Stone2181
Lac qui Parle2093
Lake2030
Mahnomen1673
Grant1525
Red Lake1263
Kittson1181
Traverse870
Lake of the Woods651
Cook380

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 172352

Reported Deaths: 1922
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk25841302
Linn10580145
Woodbury8895105
Black Hawk8571112
Johnson782934
Scott777856
Dubuque738877
Story528818
Dallas490853
Pottawattamie437853
Sioux310422
Marshall284738
Webster268721
Buena Vista263213
Cerro Gordo237631
Clinton237034
Plymouth225034
Des Moines219313
Muscatine215761
Wapello203568
Warren19679
Jones17117
Jasper170334
Carroll163214
Crawford157215
Lee150714
Marion150315
Henry14727
Bremer133012
Tama128538
Benton12259
Delaware113918
Jackson11285
Dickinson10479
Boone101910
Washington101712
Mahaska101626
Wright9663
Harrison86424
Page8461
Clay8294
Buchanan8266
Hardin8049
Clayton7884
Cedar78512
Calhoun7666
Poweshiek76011
Lyon7448
Fayette7398
Iowa70711
Mills7034
Kossuth7001
Winneshiek6999
Butler6923
Louisa69016
Hamilton6826
Winnebago67821
Floyd66712
Sac6195
Hancock6116
Cass60813
Shelby5943
Cherokee5873
Grundy5846
Emmet58121
Allamakee5679
Guthrie56415
Chickasaw5591
Humboldt5473
Appanoose5463
Franklin53119
Mitchell5163
Madison5084
Union4596
Palo Alto4573
Jefferson4561
Unassigned4330
Pocahontas4202
Clarke4114
Osceola4060
Keokuk4052
Howard3719
Greene3600
Ida3596
Monroe35012
Taylor3482
Adair3164
Monona3162
Montgomery3088
Davis2954
Van Buren2753
Lucas2736
Fremont2692
Decatur2510
Wayne2475
Audubon2441
Worth2300
Ringgold1332
Adams1231
