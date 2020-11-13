RPS moves to full-time distance learning, families scramble to adjust

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester’s students will be learning from home for the next couple of months as Rochester Public Schools announced its shifting to full-time distance learning.

The move comes as Olmsted County’s COVID-19 case count continues to skyrocket.

Families are being notified by the district that all students will be learning from home starting on Wednesday.

The district says there won’t be any in-person class next Monday and Tuesday to allow for teachers and families to adjust and make plans.

However, the announcement has left parents who aren’t able to work from home scrambling to figure out what to do.

Parent of two Nick Fernholz explained, “From a parent's perspective, I understand, but I feel the turnaround, and I know we're in a pandemic, it seems like it's a little too fast. I think parents needed more time to adjust to this.”

Fernholz says he’s thankful he can work from home but added after talking to other parents in his neighborhood they wish they’d been provided more resources to deal with the quick transition.

He said, "There might be some extra kids at my house on Monday because people are trying to work out plans and everything. My one takeaway is I understand we have to act fast on these things but even a couple more days would have given parents a lot more time to prepare for this.

Principal Michael Munoz says the district didn’t come to this decision lightly.

Munoz explained, “This is not ideal and not what we wanted to do but in reality it's the safest decision that we need to make based on our county data.”

Munoz says the district is required by the Minnesota Department of Health to shift to distance learning once the county reaches 50 positive cases per 10,000 residents.

“Last week we had 40 positive cases that directly impacted our school system,” he said. “We even had, there were a couple of schools that due to not having enough staff either those who were positive or out quarantined, we did have to move those two schools to distance learning because we didn't have enough staff.”

Right now the district says distance learning will remain in effect through January 8. If the numbers improve the district could change the learning model sooner, especially if there’s an effective vaccine in the coming months.

“Knowing that there is some light there brings some hope to all our minds and we'll continue to use our data to make decisions but it just feels better now knowing that there's potentially going to be that vaccine in the springtime,” said Munoz.

The district is also working to ensure all students have access to the technology they need for successful distance learning.

He added, “We've also been working on providing wi-fi. We purchased a lot of hot spots and have given them to families. We've partnered with the county to provide some wi-fi access to some neighborhoods and will continue to look at ways to make sure that not only they have a device but we want to make sure they have that wi-fi access. “

The district was able to purchase laptops for all teachers and is expecting to get student devices in by the end of the month.