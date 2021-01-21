Clear

RPS members leave their mark on construction of new school

Thursday families of the Rochester Public School community were invited to leave their mark on a new elementary school that's underway on 24th Avenue NW.

Posted: Jan 21, 2021 6:24 PM
Posted By: Samantha Soto

ROCHESTER, MN --- Thursday families of the Rochester Public School community were invited to leave their mark on a new elementary school that's underway on 24th Avenue NW -- by autographing the construction beams.
Beams got signatures from senator Carla Nelson, in addition to the superintendent and school board members.
Project Architect, Kevin Holm, says “The big piece with the beam is to commemorate the start or the culmination of the design process and then the actual transfer of that into the physical structure itself."
The new building will have an enrollment of 720 students.
The new building will feature a ventilation system for health purposes and low noise, with natural light each classroom.
Holm says the project is under budget and on schedule.
He adds, "We honestly had great participation by community and the school district-- everything from staff to facilities so I think they're going to end up with a really great facility based on the feedback we've received."
The new elementary school is set to be open and fully functioning this September. 
The school will also serve the students of Bishop Elementary while that building is rebuilt.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 449492

Reported Deaths: 6047
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin933031483
Ramsey40134741
Dakota33159344
Anoka31061365
Washington20220230
Stearns17922188
St. Louis13730242
Scott1199496
Wright11656104
Olmsted1054775
Sherburne822065
Carver696436
Clay653981
Rice610769
Kandiyohi554871
Blue Earth543233
Crow Wing484877
Otter Tail457967
Chisago453336
Benton421086
Winona390046
Douglas375766
Nobles371746
Mower367829
Goodhue349259
Polk328958
McLeod325745
Morrison312145
Beltrami311048
Lyon302538
Becker286239
Itasca285243
Isanti282941
Carlton280943
Steele27489
Pine267013
Freeborn247923
Todd232230
Nicollet225436
Brown215534
Mille Lacs214545
Le Sueur210715
Cass207723
Meeker200033
Waseca190116
Wabasha17243
Martin170826
Roseau165717
Hubbard149538
Redwood139827
Renville137540
Houston137213
Dodge13544
Chippewa131632
Cottonwood127718
Fillmore12435
Wadena120117
Rock110312
Sibley10857
Aitkin108333
Faribault106716
Watonwan10678
Pennington99715
Kanabec98018
Pipestone94723
Yellow Medicine93715
Murray8935
Jackson86010
Swift83518
Pope7415
Marshall70315
Stevens7018
Clearwater68514
Lac qui Parle65716
Lake64915
Wilkin6269
Koochiching59710
Lincoln4871
Big Stone4603
Unassigned43668
Grant4298
Norman4248
Mahnomen4107
Kittson37220
Red Lake3174
Traverse2523
Lake of the Woods1951
Cook1150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 307088

Reported Deaths: 4340
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk46016457
Linn17864278
Scott15566166
Black Hawk13875238
Woodbury13040177
Johnson1216051
Dubuque11434153
Pottawattamie9047113
Dallas896572
Story871235
Webster470172
Cerro Gordo467871
Sioux456157
Clinton451863
Warren449038
Marshall428662
Buena Vista393829
Muscatine392278
Des Moines383641
Plymouth351468
Wapello346598
Jasper324059
Lee318131
Marion305752
Jones272649
Henry264831
Carroll255934
Bremer246848
Crawford232324
Washington220332
Boone219517
Benton210150
Mahaska195037
Jackson193031
Tama188758
Dickinson186227
Kossuth174844
Delaware174536
Clay169820
Wright165224
Fayette163623
Hamilton160730
Buchanan160423
Winneshiek156919
Harrison156762
Hardin155529
Cedar154219
Clayton151548
Butler149224
Page144915
Floyd139836
Cherokee139227
Mills136916
Lyon135732
Poweshiek133924
Hancock130724
Allamakee129628
Iowa126022
Calhoun12299
Grundy121626
Jefferson121325
Madison12129
Winnebago119729
Mitchell116235
Louisa115430
Cass113942
Chickasaw112212
Sac111115
Emmet110831
Appanoose110740
Union109222
Humboldt105819
Guthrie103424
Shelby103427
Franklin102718
Unassigned9410
Palo Alto90910
Montgomery86423
Keokuk85626
Howard84419
Monroe81319
Clarke7987
Pocahontas77711
Ida74730
Davis69421
Greene6947
Adair69020
Lucas6589
Monona64616
Osceola6419
Worth6133
Taylor5949
Fremont5176
Van Buren49713
Decatur4934
Ringgold44311
Wayne41721
Audubon4158
Adams2973
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 0°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 2°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -1°
Charles City
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 5°
A cold end to the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast

Image

Mayo Clinic holds virtual town hall

Image

More Iowans will be eligible for vaccine in February

Image

RPD and Marines train together

Image

New speeding laws

Image

New elementary school beam signing

Image

More Cold Food Storage

Image

Mask Mandate for Air Travel

Image

Escape The Vape

Image

Freeborn County Sees Rise in Cases

Community Events