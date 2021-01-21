RPS members leave their mark on construction of new school

ROCHESTER, MN --- Thursday families of the Rochester Public School community were invited to leave their mark on a new elementary school that's underway on 24th Avenue NW -- by autographing the construction beams.

Beams got signatures from senator Carla Nelson, in addition to the superintendent and school board members.

Project Architect, Kevin Holm, says “The big piece with the beam is to commemorate the start or the culmination of the design process and then the actual transfer of that into the physical structure itself."

The new building will have an enrollment of 720 students.

The new building will feature a ventilation system for health purposes and low noise, with natural light each classroom.

Holm says the project is under budget and on schedule.

He adds, "We honestly had great participation by community and the school district-- everything from staff to facilities so I think they're going to end up with a really great facility based on the feedback we've received."

The new elementary school is set to be open and fully functioning this September.

The school will also serve the students of Bishop Elementary while that building is rebuilt.