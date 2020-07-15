Clear

RPS looking for parent, student, and staff feedback for next school year

Minnesota school districts are busy preparing for three possible scenarios this fall: in person learning, distance learning, or a hybrid of the two.

Posted: Jul 15, 2020 6:47 AM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota school districts are busy preparing for three possible scenarios this fall: in person learning, distance learning, or a hybrid of the two.

Rochester Public Schools is taking another step in its planning process. Beginning Monday July 20th, RPS will be looking for feedback from students, parents, and staff to finalize its three plans for the next school year.

The Rochester school board met over livestream Tuesday evening to go over the current planning process. For the last two weeks, a task force has been putting together recommendations for the school year.

The week of July 27, the state will announce which of the three plans schools will begin the year with. Switching to different plans as the year progresses is possible. Finalized RPS plans will be released at the August school board meeting.

"I wish there was an easy fix but there just isn't. We'll learn more as we go along, we'll get more guidance from our government agencies, but I just hope people know we hear you and we feel absolutely the same things you're feeling" says vice chair Jean Marvin.

RPS is not sure yet what the requirements for face masks will be for students and staff in the fall.

If schools have in person or hybrid learning this fall, RPS will allow students who are medically vulnerable or unwilling to return to class to continue distance learning.

