RPS leaders are reassuring parents after a positive COVID-19 case was reported

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There's been a reported case of COVID-19 in the Rochester Public School District and the interim superintendent is saying while it's inevitable that more cases will pop up, parents should still feel confident when sending their kids to school.

On Wednesday, parents received a letter from the district letting them know about a positive case at Longfellow Elementary School. KIMT News 3 was told this is the first infection reported at the school since it began in July.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel said they're following standard mitigation and quarantine practices, so the school plan will not be impacted. "We're going to have cases. This virus in general and the delta variant, in particular, are highly transmissible," he explained. "We are laser-focused on that. We have an amazing team that does rapid reaction work with our school teams around quarantine, around mitigation."

Dr. Pekel said with the protocols they have in place, he's confident they will not have to switch back to distance learning again. "Because that's where we know we really do put the brakes on learning and social and emotional development," he explained. "So, my goal is to work with our schools to deal with those issues quickly and effectively on a case by case basis so that we don't have larger consequences in the district."