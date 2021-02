ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police issued a warning Thursday that thieves in Rochester may be going around town looking to steal vehicles that are warming up.

Police said a 2013 Chevy Impala was taken from the 2800 block of Knollwood Dr. SE as it was unlocked and warming up early Thursday.

Police said the circumstances of this care are important because someone drove up to the vehicle and let another person get out to take the vehicle.