RPS invites community members to help craft new strategic vision

"It's the moment when we have all been knocked out of our comfort zones with COVID with reckoning for racial justice," said Dr. Kent Pekel. "Everybody keeps saying, 'let's not go back to the way we've always done things.' Well, pushing this plan, the development of this plan out this year is our very tangible way of saying 'we're not going to go back to the way we've always done things.'"

Posted: Sep 3, 2021 11:25 PM
Posted By: Anthony Monzon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As RPS embarks on the process of developing of a new strategic plan, the district is extending an invitation to community members interested in playing a role.

The RPS Strategic Action Plan will guide the work of the district through the 2024-2025 school year once completed. The ambitious plan will bring together staff, students, and an array of community members in five working groups, crafting a vision for RPS in the following areas:

• Outcomes and Measures Working Group: This group will identify a limited number of critical outcomes that the plan will aim to help students achieve and ways to measure progress toward achieving those outcomes.

• Improvement Systems Working Group: This group will identify the structures and processes that exist or that need to be created in order to achieve the student outcomes identified in the strategic plan.

• Economic Engine Working Group: This group will identify new initiatives and changes in existing school district processes and systems that will generate the financial resources needed to achieve the outcomes identified in the strategic plan.

• Organizational Culture Working Group: This group will identify new initiatives and changes in existing school district processes and systems that will enable all students and staff to be their full selves and thrive in Rochester Public Schools.

• Family and Community Engagement Working Group: This group will identify new initiatives and changes in existing school district processes and systems that will align the work of Rochester Public Schools with the needs and priorities of RPS families and key community organizations.

Each group will be assigned a detailed charge, according to the district, which will broadly include the following tasks in their respective area of responsibility:

1. Review data and information on the current state of Rochester Public Schools
2. Review existing plans and proposals
3. Review best practices and research
4. Solicit feedback from the RPS community, which will also be accomplished through surveys and focus groups that will be conducted by the organization that facilitates the development of the plan
5. Develop proposals for potential inclusion in the full strategic plan that will be presented to the Rochester School Board before the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

RPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel says including a variety of perspectives and experiences into the Strategic Action Plan will make Med City schools stronger for years to come.

"You know, there's a lot of slogans that get talked about in corporate trainings and things like that. But, you know, all of us are smarter than any one of us, but it's just demonstrably true," Dr. Pekel told KIMT. "So bringing together some diverse perspectives for a very structured, action-oriented effort, that also builds on what we already know, about our school district, about our kids about our community, I think is going to have us better by the end of this, this process that we're kicking off next week."

In addition to making a difference in the future of the Med City's public school system, participants will also receive a $150 stipend for each meeting they take part in. Meetings are expected to start in October, running into next April.

Anyone interested can apply to join one of the district's working groups by following this link.

