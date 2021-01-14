RPS holds listening session with parents about coronavirus decision making

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools held a listening session with concerned parents Thursday evening to answer questions about how the district is making decisions during the pandemic.

In an hour-long virtual meeting, school board members presented the data and methods they've been using over the past several months.

The board says 82% of COVID-19 cases in Olmsted County are in zip codes served by RPS. They also say coronavirus cases in Rochester are higher now than they were in October when students were last in a hybrid learning model.

One of the most common questions board members received was why other area school districts have been able to move their students away from distance learning while RPS hasn't. School Board Vice Chair Cathy Nathan says the different approaches taken by local school districts has to do, in large part, with the concentration of cases.

"A lot of people have asked us why Byron thinks that they can take their students to school," Nathan said. "Well, if you look at their case rate of 269 per-thousand people, it is less than half our lowest case rate [in zip codes served by RPS]."

The school board also says Superintendent Michael Munoz will be presenting a plan on middle and high school learning models at the board's meeting next week.