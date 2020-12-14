Clear

RPS high schools host virtual fundraisers

The funds raised will benefit Bear Creek Services, Rochester Women's Shelter, Dorothy Day House, Christmas Anonymous, and Paws and Claws.

Posted: Dec 14, 2020 6:03 PM
Posted By: Mary Peters

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester High Schools come together each year to raise money for local charities.  

This year, schools needed to get a little more creative. 

Typically, Mayo, Century, and John Marshall high schools are preparing for their pep rallies and dance offs to help raise money during the holiday season.

This year, everything is virtual. 

"This past month I guess, we've been really brainstorming to make this happen so there wasn't nothing," says Isabella Ostman, the senior class Vice President at John Marshall. 

The funds raised will benefit Bear Creek Services, Rochester Women's Shelter, Dorothy Day House, Christmas Anonymous, and Paws and Claws.

"We are now over half of the Dorothy Day House's operating budget, which is crazy.  It's just nice to see that Mayo High School can make such a big impact in our local community," says Yezi Gugsa, the Executive President of Student Government at Mayo High School. 

The high school students have gotten creative with their virtual fundraising. 

There are eating contests where you have to eat a spoonful of mayonnaise for Mayo High School or a spoonful of ketchup for John Marshall.  

Or you can donate to the cause. 

Along with the contests, the community can make donations. 

The Events and Volunteer Coordinator at Bear Creek Services tells KIMT News 3 every donation matters. 

"We just appreciate every student in the city of Rochester.  Every year, you bring it.  You are creative and you raise money.  Not just for Bear Creek, but for so many non-profits.  We couldn't do it without you", says Pam Alberts from Bear Creek Services. 

"Everybody is kind of coming together to this one cause that's not just for us, it's for other people.  And I think everybody just needs that sense of giving right now.  So I'm really happy we're able to do this," Ostman says. 

Rochester High Schools are raising money through the end of the month. 

Here is the link to donate.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 378823

Reported Deaths: 4503
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin791341243
Ramsey33697590
Dakota27132234
Anoka26575262
Washington16830150
Stearns15926145
St. Louis11121158
Scott1009170
Wright985365
Olmsted808246
Sherburne701049
Carver587622
Clay575769
Kandiyohi501647
Rice488545
Blue Earth469622
Crow Wing424347
Otter Tail386237
Chisago375924
Benton356265
Nobles338341
Winona329139
Douglas317650
Mower308623
Polk304339
McLeod282030
Morrison272436
Goodhue262235
Lyon260923
Beltrami260327
Becker249229
Itasca241729
Isanti238624
Carlton234729
Steele23419
Todd210718
Pine196910
Nicollet189930
Mille Lacs187238
Brown181823
Freeborn178914
Le Sueur178213
Cass176413
Meeker174122
Waseca156511
Roseau15189
Martin142223
Wabasha13342
Hubbard129033
Redwood119222
Renville118034
Cottonwood11285
Chippewa111718
Dodge10493
Wadena10159
Houston9945
Watonwan9905
Rock96510
Sibley9284
Aitkin92631
Fillmore9190
Kanabec84518
Pipestone83418
Pennington83010
Yellow Medicine79213
Faribault7705
Swift73613
Murray6995
Jackson6883
Pope6383
Marshall62211
Stevens6195
Clearwater61010
Wilkin5295
Lac qui Parle5197
Lake49611
Koochiching4927
Unassigned44759
Lincoln4271
Big Stone4042
Norman3987
Mahnomen3586
Grant3437
Kittson32413
Red Lake2743
Traverse1762
Lake of the Woods1361
Cook970

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 254794

Reported Deaths: 3166
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk37530368
Linn15461215
Scott12929116
Black Hawk11839184
Woodbury11424145
Johnson1033642
Dubuque9984123
Pottawattamie745573
Story741622
Dallas713660
Sioux405838
Webster404448
Cerro Gordo400449
Marshall375353
Clinton375148
Buena Vista336618
Muscatine329663
Warren327524
Des Moines326326
Plymouth310440
Wapello285487
Lee255820
Jasper253348
Jones247332
Marion231432
Henry229619
Carroll215622
Bremer212432
Crawford192616
Benton186328
Jackson167023
Tama162955
Boone162814
Washington162623
Dickinson156712
Delaware154626
Mahaska145631
Wright141010
Clay140110
Kossuth136122
Buchanan132415
Hardin131620
Hamilton130421
Page127410
Clayton125624
Harrison124549
Cedar124215
Winneshiek120515
Mills119811
Floyd119323
Fayette118614
Butler115212
Lyon114021
Calhoun11318
Poweshiek110221
Cherokee108314
Iowa105619
Winnebago102726
Hancock101521
Allamakee101218
Sac9709
Louisa96123
Chickasaw9609
Grundy94614
Union94410
Cass92735
Mitchell90619
Emmet88123
Appanoose87333
Humboldt85812
Shelby85619
Jefferson84512
Guthrie84222
Madison8298
Franklin80717
Palo Alto7372
Keokuk72016
Pocahontas6394
Ida63517
Howard62815
Montgomery61113
Unassigned6080
Osceola5895
Greene5826
Davis57212
Clarke5506
Adair50916
Monona50512
Monroe50415
Taylor4988
Worth4322
Fremont4245
Van Buren41911
Lucas3966
Decatur3732
Wayne33621
Audubon3276
Ringgold3075
Adams2122
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
Mason City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 19°
A Slow Warmup This Week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Forecast

Image

MercyOne North Iowa prepares for vaccine arrival

Image

Biden wins electoral college vote

${item.thumbnail.title}

Minnesota lawmakers to vote on aid for businesses, workers

Image

Minnesota lawmakers pass COVID-19 relief package

Image

RPS Creative Fundraising

Image

Little Thistle Brewery now in a can

Image

North Iowa vaccine shipments

Image

Pharmacies prep for vaccines

Image

Vaccines are in Rochester

Community Events