RPS high schools host virtual fundraisers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester High Schools come together each year to raise money for local charities.

This year, schools needed to get a little more creative.

Typically, Mayo, Century, and John Marshall high schools are preparing for their pep rallies and dance offs to help raise money during the holiday season.

This year, everything is virtual.

"This past month I guess, we've been really brainstorming to make this happen so there wasn't nothing," says Isabella Ostman, the senior class Vice President at John Marshall.

The funds raised will benefit Bear Creek Services, Rochester Women's Shelter, Dorothy Day House, Christmas Anonymous, and Paws and Claws.

"We are now over half of the Dorothy Day House's operating budget, which is crazy. It's just nice to see that Mayo High School can make such a big impact in our local community," says Yezi Gugsa, the Executive President of Student Government at Mayo High School.

The high school students have gotten creative with their virtual fundraising.

There are eating contests where you have to eat a spoonful of mayonnaise for Mayo High School or a spoonful of ketchup for John Marshall.

Or you can donate to the cause.

Along with the contests, the community can make donations.

The Events and Volunteer Coordinator at Bear Creek Services tells KIMT News 3 every donation matters.

"We just appreciate every student in the city of Rochester. Every year, you bring it. You are creative and you raise money. Not just for Bear Creek, but for so many non-profits. We couldn't do it without you", says Pam Alberts from Bear Creek Services.

"Everybody is kind of coming together to this one cause that's not just for us, it's for other people. And I think everybody just needs that sense of giving right now. So I'm really happy we're able to do this," Ostman says.

Rochester High Schools are raising money through the end of the month.

Here is the link to donate.