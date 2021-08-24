RPS gets moving on crafting upcoming "Strategic Action Plan"



ROCHESTER, Minn. - Education leaders in the Med City are taking steps toward defining the questions they'd like to see answered in the upcoming RPS Strategic Action Plan.

During a study session Tuesday, members of the Rochester Public School Board and district staff took part in an innovative activity refining the topics they'd like considered by groups working to build the Strategic Action Plan. The plan, set to be completed before next June, will guide the work of RPS through the 2024-2025 school year.

Six working groups will take part in the strategic planning process:

• Outcomes and Measures Working Group: This group will identify a limited number of critical outcomes that the plan will aim to help students achieve and ways to measure progress toward achieving those outcomes.

• Improvement Systems Working Group: This group will identify the structures and processes that exist or that need to be created in order to achieve the student outcomes identified in the strategic plan.

• Economic Engine Working Group: This group will identify new initiatives and changes in existing school district processes and systems that will generate the financial resources needed to achieve the outcomes identified in the strategic plan.

• Organizational Culture Working Group: This group will identify new initiatives and changes in existing school district processes and systems that will enable all students and staff to be their full selves and thrive in Rochester Public Schools.

• Family and Community Engagement Working Group: This group will identify new initiatives and changes in existing school district processes and systems that will align the work of Rochester Public Schools with the needs and priorities of RPS families and key community organizations.

• Coherence Committee: This committee will monitor the progress of the five working groups and facilitate communication and alignment across the groups throughout the strategic planning process.

Each group will be assigned a detailed charge, according to the district, which will broadly include the following tasks in their respective area of responsibility:

1. Review data and information on the current state of Rochester Public Schools

2. Review existing plans and proposals

3. Review best practices and research

4. Solicit feedback from the RPS community, which will also be accomplished through surveys and focus groups that will be conducted by the organization that facilitates the development of the plan

5. Develop proposals for potential inclusion in the full strategic plan that will be presented to the Rochester School Board before the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

School board members will have the opportunity to personally serve on the working groups. District leaders hope to approve the Strategic Action Plan before next June.