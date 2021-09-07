RPS enrollment holds steady this year after pandemic caused student decline

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After seeing a drop in hundreds of students following the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic the Rochester Public School District is seeing steadier enrollment numbers this year.

During the 2019-2020 school year enrollment was at 18,296 but at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year enrollment had dropped to 17,766.

Executive finance director John Carlson said, “In my ten years we've not had a year when we've gone backwards. That summer period is when we lost 530 kids.”

Carlsson says the drop in enrollment is related to the pandemic and the fact Rochester didn’t see the new growth it might typically have seen in a given year.

He added, “We didn't have a lot of people relocating to Rochester like we normally do in a given year to back-fill the normal attrition that are moving out of town for particular reasons with their parents get new jobs and stuff so I do think there was some of that going on that we didn't have as much relocation to Rochester.”

This year it looks like numbers are holding steady with enrollment at 17,758. A trend RPS is hopeful will continue.

“We feel very good that it's stable this year, that it is very similar to last year and we'd expect some growth each year as we move forward,” said Carlson.

RPS does say it’s keeping an eye on remote location jobs where families don’t have to move to Rochester to work which could have an impact on enrollment numbers moving forward.