RPS details mitigation strategies as secondary students prepare for return to classrooms

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As many secondary students approach their return to in-person learning, Rochester Public Schools is detailing its plan to keep students safe.

During a school board meeting Tuesday night, RPS staff discussed the measures they're planning to take to stop the spread of coronavirus is their buildings. Meeting documents also included formal guidance from the district on mitigation strategies in school buildings.

Some of the district's preparations include installing additional plexiglass, removing unnecessary furniture to better space students, and increasing fresh air levels to buildings. RPS also detailed guidance on mitigation strategies like social distancing, face coverings, and handling suspected cases of COVID-19.

Additionally, RPS students will have to check into mealtimes like lunch using a QR code for contact tracing purposes.

However, staff say their planning isn't all about academic activities. The district is also getting ready for special social events like prom and graduation.

"We are planning for social-emotional supports for students, and activities such as prom, graduation, senior party kind of things," said Jacque Peterson, the Executive Director of Elementary and Secondary Education at RPS. "In fact, we'll be meeting this week with high school principals to just take a pulse on where we're at."

Secondary students at RPS will be able to return to full in-person learning April 5th. Staff say between 29% and 38% of high school students in the district have requested to remain in distance learning for the time being.