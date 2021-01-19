RPS considers new hybrid learning plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public School Board is considering a plan to shift middle and high school students back to hybrid learning.

The plan could be implemented as soon as next month if the school board chooses to approve it at their February 2nd meeting.

The proposal calls for students to return to in-person learning two days per week, either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays would be asynchronous, with in-person supports available by appointment.

Students would also return to a full eight period school day instead of block scheduling.

Teachers, on the other hand, would be able to use three different instructional models, or pathways, which vary how in-person and at-home students engage with their coursework.

RPS Superintendent Michael Munoz says if the plan is implemented, parents should be aware there is an increased risk of students and staff needing to quarantine.

"It's not a matter of if we would have to quarantine some students and staff, it's a matter of when," Munoz told the RPS board. "We had that at the elementary when we did hybrid, so we anticipate we're going to have the same thing at the secondary level. But it's going to impact many more students and staff."

While the decision is ultimately in the hands of the school board, Munoz recommends the hybrid model be adopted once the seven-day rolling average of new coronavirus cases in Olmsted County drops below 50 per 10,000 residents. The rate is currently near 54 cases per 10,000 residents, but Munoz says it appears to be declining.