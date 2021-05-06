RPS classrooms set to test new coronavirus detection technology

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Med City school will help test new technology designed to detect the presence of COVID-19 and Influenza in the air.

Rochester Public Schools will work Thermo Fisher Scientific to install its new AerosolSense Sampler devices in five classrooms within one of the district's schools. The effort is part of a pilot study in which Mayo Clinic and Olmsted County Public Health will also be involved.

Researchers hope the early detection of coronavirus cases will help officials mitigate transmission.

"If you do have a positive, it signals that actions need to be taken, and you potentially receive a positive that you would have never known about because the student was asymptomatic, and he or she may have transmitted it to three or four others before you would otherwise find out," said Thomas Doerdelmann of Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The devices will collect air samples each day of the study, to be analyzed by Mayo Clinic using PCR tests. The school district will receive test results later that day.

RPS and Olmsted County Public Health will develop protocols for staff in the event a pathogen is detected, which could include nasal swab tests for anyone who may have been exposed.

RPS has not yet determined which school will receive the devices, though staff indicate it will likely be a middle school. Researchers will search for classrooms in which all students and staff are willing to participate in the study.

All testing and equipment will be provided to RPS free of charge. Organizers hope to begin the study as soon as possible, and expect it to continue through the end of this school year.