RPS board to vote on allowing interim supt. to make future mask policy changes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public School Board is set to vote on who will make future changes to face covering rules within the district.

Since mask requirements were first issued at RPS, the school board has needed to update the district's face covering policies three times to keep up with changing conditions and guidance. With coronavirus expected to continue impacting this school year, the school board policy committee is recommending a streamlined process allowing Interim Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel to adjust masking rules without school board approval.

Listing the advantages of the proposed process, the policy committee says, "changes in the face covering requirements could be implemented when needed to address current COVID-19 conditions, and not wait for approval at the next School Board meeting."

Under the proposed process, Dr. Pekel would still need to consult with School Board Chair Jean Marvin, and notify board members of any changes that are made. The board could also walk back or alter changes made by the interim superintendent at subsequent meetings.

Tuesday's Rochester Public School Board meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 P.M.