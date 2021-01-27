RPS board to "consider" new plagiarism allegations against Superintendent Munoz

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public School Board will "consider" new allegations of plagiarism against Superintendent Michael Munoz.

Rochester Public School Board Chair Jean Marvin tells KIMT, "all Board members are aware of the allegations and take them seriously. We will consider this matter promptly."

The new allegations come two months after Superintendent Munoz was suspended for five days without pay after sending a plagiarized letter of gratitude to RPS staff ahead of Thanksgiving. KIMT News 3 has not yet independently verified the new allegations, which include speeches and at least one letter, as well as a social media post.

RPS parent Cassandra Buck says she does not feel the superintendent is setting a good example for students, and believes the school board should seek new leadership.

"Find somebody who's honest, and find somebody that can set a good example, even if it's the small things like tweets," Buck told KIMT. "Also find somebody that is going to put the work in, and not just take the easy way out."

Another community member speaking out is RPS parent and former city council member Michael Wojcik. Wojcik tells KIMT the new allegations fit a pattern of dishonesty coming from the superintendent, and the school board needs to take action.

"Between these repeated instances of plagiarism and some of the violations of the open meeting rules, we have somebody who is not putting the face forward we need in this community to guide our children," Wojcik said. "We can do better, and we should do better, and it's time for the school board to step up and do their job."

The school board will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting next Tuesday.