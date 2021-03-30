Clear

RPS board sets out interim superintendent search timeline

The Rochester Public School Board hopes to have an agreement in place with an interim superintendent by May 18th.

Posted: Mar 30, 2021 11:24 PM
Posted By: Anthony Monzon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public School Board has set out a detailed timeline of their upcoming search for an interim superintendent. During a study session Tuesday, board members agreed to the schedule below.

Interim Superintendent Search Timeline:

  • April 2nd: Survey opens for community members to express what they'd like to see in an interim superintendent. Reponses will be received through April 12th.
  • April 2nd - April 26th: Applications will be accepted for the interim superintendent position.
  • May 7th: RPS board selects finalists for the interim superintendent position.
  • May 11th: The school board conducts interviews with finalists. The interviews will likely be live-streamed, and could involve a group of community stakeholders providing feedback to the board.
  • May 14th: The district enters contract negotiations with their preferred candidate.
  • May 18th: The school board votes on whether to approve the interim superintendent's contract during their regular meeting.
  • July 1st: Interim Superintendents begins role.

During Tuesday's session, a member of the Minnesota School Board Association also identified some of the qualities board members indicated they would like to see in interim superintendent candidates.

"Leadership, it is about equity, unity, collaboration, listening. All of those things are the characteristics for this one-year appointment that you are looking for, so that was wonderful to see that kind of consistency amongst the board members," said Barb Dorn, the MSBA's director of leadership development and executive search.

Board members also elected to allow the interim superintendent to remain eligible to apply for the regular superintendent position after their tenure, though they would still have to go through the full selection process.

