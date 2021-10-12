RPS board plans midterm review for Interim Superintendent Pekel

ROCHESTER, Minn. - RPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel is set for a midterm performance review this December.

The Rochester Public School Board will evaluate how Dr. Pekel has fared halfway through his one-year tenure. The proposed review is set to include two primary components, centered on three main goals established for his term: developing a multi-year strategic action plan for RPS, combatting the spread of COVID-19 in schools, and building the capacity of the district's new Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The first element of Pekel's review will be a presentation by the interim superintendent analyzing the progress made during the first half of his tenure. The second component is comprised of a rubric to be completed by school board members, focused on primary 10 areas of evaluation.

"These criteria were taken from a survey that the community took last spring, where they identified the five most important areas of expertise that they believe a superintendent possess, and the five most important personal characteristics they believe a superintendent should possess," said School Board Chair Jean Marvin.

School Board Director Don Barlow says he appreciates the incorporation of what community members wanted to see in a superintendent before Dr. Pekel was hired.

"I think the community sometimes struggles with 'do we hear them? Do we value what they have to say?' And I think this is a great example that 'yes' to both - we hear, we listen, we incorporate, and we value," Barlow told his colleagues.

Other school board members expressed a desire to collect additional insight from district staff, and possibly others. The RPS board is expected to finalize the process for Dr. Pekel's midterm review at its meeting next Tuesday.