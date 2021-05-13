RPS board picks Dr. Kent Pekel as interim superintendent

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public School Board has chosen Dr. Kent Pekel to become the district's interim superintendent this summer.

Dr. Pekel has accepted the position, and will begin contract negotiations with the school board's attorney tomorrow morning. Board members will vote on whether to approve the agreed-upon contract at their meeting next Tuesday.

Dr. Pekel is currently the President and CEO of Search Institute, a nonprofit educational research organization that "partners with organizations to conduct and apply research that promotes positive youth development and advances equity," according to its mission statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated frequently.