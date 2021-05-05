RPS board members consider pay raise

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Members of the Rochester Public School Board are considering increasing the amount they're paid.

Each year, board members receive a $7,200 stipend for their service, dating back to 1985. A committee is now recommending adjusting the stipends to account for inflation, suggesting $16,000 in compensation for board members and $17,600 for the school board chair.

The RPS board discussed the proposal at their meeting Tuesday night. Board members say they plan to discuss possible pay increases again at their next meeting on May 18th.