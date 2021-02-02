RPS approves return to in-person learning for elementary students, secondary students

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public School Board has approved a return to in-person learning for elementary school students.

All RPS students grades Pre-K through 5 will transition to full in-person instruction no earlier than March 1st.

The board also unanimously approved a move to full in-person learning for grades 6-12 beginning April 5th, pending confirmation of the change at a March 16th meeting.

Board members rejected a motion to implement a hybrid learning model for grades 6-12 on February 23rd.

